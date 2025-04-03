FGCU Grad Plans To Open 10 Restaurants Across Southwest Florida by 2030

ContestsEvents
After taking over LowBrow Pizza & Beer in mid-2023, Antonio Longobardo boosted sales by 15% in just eight months. Now, he's got big plans to launch 10 new locations across the area by the end of the decade.

With a fresh finance degree from FGCU, he's got his eyes on Midtown Bonita for his next LowBrow spot, aiming to open by 2026. 

"I always knew I wanted to start my own business," said Longobardo to FGCU 360. "I had a passion to set up my own path since I was a kid. Seeing what a positive impact local restaurants can have on a community — in particular one as tight-knit as Southwest Florida — always inspired me."

His first place, Luigi's Pizza E Pasta, won Naples Daily News's best pizza in 2022. He followed that up with Pezzo Pizza + Bar in 2023, which quickly made it to the finals for best pizza in 2022-23 Gulfshore Business.

Longobardo caught the restaurant bug growing up in his family's kitchens. At the heart of his business philosophy is a deep focus on customer satisfaction, with a strong commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences.

