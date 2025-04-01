Giant Lizards Take Over Four Florida Counties, Threatening Local Wildlife

Huge Argentine tegus, big black-and-white lizards, have spread through Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Charlotte, and St. Lucie Counties. Wildlife officials are racing to control these beasts, which grow up to five feet long - roughly the size of a child.

To tackle this problem, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) kicked off an all-out removal effort. These hungry predators eat just about anything - from local fruits and eggs to insects and small animals - causing major problems for native species.

"We will not tolerate any animal abuse in Florida," said Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier to Blooloop, addressing broader wildlife protection efforts in the state.

The FWC has put tegus at the top of their priority list. These newcomers are a real danger, not only eating endangered species but also fighting for limited resources in Florida's fragile ecosystem.

Recent state rules have made it easier to get rid of tegus. Landowners can now let hunters remove these lizards from their property. The rules cover 32 Commission-managed areas across South Florida, and you don't need a hunting license.

What began as pet lizards in South Florida has become an environmental headache. These escaped pets now multiply unchecked, giving wildlife managers fits.

The FWC teams up with different groups to tackle this issue. These partnerships help keep tabs on where tegus move and figure out ways to stop them from spreading.

Regular people are key to the effort - every time someone spots a tegu and reports it, it helps paint a better picture of where they're showing up. The FWC uses these tips to focus their removal work where it counts most.

Field teams keep watch in affected counties around the clock. What they see helps show if removal efforts are working and spots new breeding areas fast.