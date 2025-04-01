Comedian John Crist’s “Emotional Support Tour” Headed To Southwest Florida

With a staggering one billion social media views, comedian John Crist has grown a following of five million fans.

Ticket sales for his 2024 shows went through the roof, forcing venues to add more dates. In 2019, his hit tours put him on Pollstar's Top 100 Global Tours list, with fans buying over 197,000 tickets.

On April 25, he'll be performing at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at Florida SouthWestern State College.