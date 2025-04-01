ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Comedian John Crist’s “Emotional Support Tour” Headed To Southwest Florida

With a staggering one billion social media views, comedian John Crist has grown a following of five million fans. Ticket sales for his 2024 shows went through the roof, forcing…

Rebecca Allen
Comedian John Crist performs at the Ryman Auditorium on January 27, 2024
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

With a staggering one billion social media views, comedian John Crist has grown a following of five million fans.

Ticket sales for his 2024 shows went through the roof, forcing venues to add more dates. In 2019, his hit tours put him on Pollstar's Top 100 Global Tours list, with fans buying over 197,000 tickets.

On April 25, he'll be performing at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at Florida SouthWestern State College.

He's appeared on ESPN, CBS Sports, and Barstool Sports. His most popular clips include fan favorites Honest Football CoachEvery Parent at Disney, and Brands That Need to be Cancelled.

Barbara b. Mann Performing Arts HallComedyJohn Crist
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Lagarto Teiú / Black-and-white Tegu / Salvator merianae
Local NewsGiant Lizards Take Over Four Florida Counties, Threatening Local WildlifeDiana Beasley
North Fort Myers High School Leads Lee County Voter Registration Drive With 869 New Voters
Local NewsNorth Fort Myers High School Leads Lee County Voter Registration Drive With 869 New VotersRebecca Allen
Mighty Mussels Announce Saturday Special Events, Bluey Characters Coming for 2025 Season
Local NewsMighty Mussels Announce Saturday Special Events, Bluey Characters Coming for 2025 SeasonRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect