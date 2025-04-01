ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute to Inspiration Behind ‘Glory Days’

Bruce Springsteen took to social media to honor Joe DePugh, the inspiration behind his hit song “Glory Days.” The Boss said in a statement, “Just a moment to mark the…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Bruce Springsteen attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen &amp; The E Street Band" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen took to social media to honor Joe DePugh, the inspiration behind his hit song "Glory Days."

The Boss said in a statement, "Just a moment to mark the passing of Freehold native and ballplayer Joe DePugh. He was a good friend when I needed one. 'He could throw that speedball by you, make you look like a fool'….Glory Days my friend.

View the post on Facebook

DePugh is the famed "big baseball player" who "could throw that speedball by you." In a 2011 interview with the Palm Beach Post, DePugh recalled the run-in with Springsteen that led to the singer-songwriter to pen "Glory Days" a decade later.

As "Glory Days" says, DePugh was walking out of bar as Springsteen was walking in. He said, " ... Once I saw Bruce we went back in and closed the place. He had a little entourage with him. They all sat in a booth, but it was just me and him at the bar. All of a sudden, it's 1:30 (a.m.) and they started blinking the lights."

While Springsteen wrote that all DePugh "kept talking about was glory days," DePugh told the Palm Beach Post that he was "tickled pink I would even get into the song."

"Glory Days" was the fifth single off of 1984's Born in the U.S.A. It peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 5.

Bruce Springsteen
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
While Fort Myers has some great mini-golf courses, it's certainly not something that's just for this region.
96krockFort Myers Mini-Golf Experiences to TryAnne Erickson
Billy Idol performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio; Trey Anastasio performs during "A Concert For Island Relief" at Radio City Music Hall on January 6, 2018 in New York City; Paul Rodgers performs onstage at "Rock The Plaza" benefit to save the Plaza Theatre on November 11, 2022 in Palm Springs, California.
96krock2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote: Current StandingsErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Pupil Sending Text Message On Mobile Phone In Class Sitting At Desk
96krockLee County Schools Ban Cell Phone Use During Class Time, Add Bus Driver IncentivesDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect