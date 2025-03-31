Win a $50 Gift Card to Checker’s or Rally’s
Listen to 96 K Rock to win a gift card to Checker’s or Rally’s Ready for a taste of victory? Checkers & Rally’s is bringing Philly flavor straight to the…
Ready for a taste of victory? Checkers & Rally’s is bringing Philly flavor straight to the drive-thru. Try the Philly Cheesesteak Burger starting at $3.49, double up with the Double Bacon Philly Burger, or dig into Bacon Philly Loaded Fries! But hurry—these Philly-inspired eats are available for a limited time at your nearest Checkers & Rally’s. For more information, click here
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 3/31/25 - 4/4/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 10a-6p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: Gift Card
- What the prize value is: $50
- Who is providing the prize: Tilson PR