Win a $50 Gift Card to Checker’s or Rally’s

Listen to 96 K Rock to win a gift card to Checker’s or Rally’s Ready for a taste of victory? Checkers & Rally’s is bringing Philly flavor straight to the…

Listen to 96 K Rock to win a gift card to Checker's or Rally's

Ready for a taste of victory? Checkers & Rally’s is bringing Philly flavor straight to the drive-thru. Try the Philly Cheesesteak Burger starting at $3.49, double up with the Double Bacon Philly Burger, or dig into Bacon Philly Loaded Fries! But hurry—these Philly-inspired eats are available for a limited time at your nearest Checkers & Rally’s. For more information, click here

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 3/31/25 - 4/4/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 10a-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: Gift Card
  • What the prize value is: $50
  • Who is providing the prize: Tilson PR
Diana BeasleyEditor
