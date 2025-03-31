ContestsEvents
Will A Family-Friendly Makeover Save Hooters?

Will a family-friendly makeover save Hooters? They appear to be hoping so by marketing to the whole family–not just dad. For years, Hooters has aimed at their target demographic–men. Business…

Cort Freeman
Will A Family-Friendly Makeover Save Hooters?
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Will a family-friendly makeover save Hooters? They appear to be hoping so by marketing to the whole family--not just dad.

For years, Hooters has aimed at their target demographic--men. Business was good! However, things have changed and Hooters isn't what it once was. People aren't going out to eat as much and they can get their fix of scantily clad women online and elsewhere. It's no longer exclusive to the wing chain. So, now, the restaurant is looking to rebrand with hopes of being more family-friendly and appealing to the entire family and not just the men. Will it work? Will it be enough to help them survive these crazy times? They are hoping so but only time will tell!

Hooters Getting A Family-Friendly Makeover

I never thought I would see the day that Hooters tries to become family-friendly. It was their whole thing! You know how many family-friendly restaurants there are out there? Almost all of them! That's what set Hooters apart from the rest! Now, it sounds like they're going to try to conform with the rest of the restaurants in hopes of saving their butts.

Neil Kiefer, CEO of HMC Hospitality Group (the parent company of the group of men who created Hooters) tells Men's Journal, "You go to some parts of the country and people say, 'Oh, I could never go to Hooters, my wife would kill me. That's depressing to us. We want to change that." Might be a good idea, you don't want to run a restaurant that will get husbands in trouble. That can't be good for business.

Men's Journal says Hooters plans on toning down the sexuality and making the food better with improved recipes and fresher ingredients. Part of their plans involve getting rid of Bikini Nights, per Men's Journal.

Dave & Chuck The FreakHooters
Cort FreemanWriter
Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.
