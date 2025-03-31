Will a family-friendly makeover save Hooters? They appear to be hoping so by marketing to the whole family--not just dad.

For years, Hooters has aimed at their target demographic--men. Business was good! However, things have changed and Hooters isn't what it once was. People aren't going out to eat as much and they can get their fix of scantily clad women online and elsewhere. It's no longer exclusive to the wing chain. So, now, the restaurant is looking to rebrand with hopes of being more family-friendly and appealing to the entire family and not just the men. Will it work? Will it be enough to help them survive these crazy times? They are hoping so but only time will tell!

Hooters Getting A Family-Friendly Makeover

I never thought I would see the day that Hooters tries to become family-friendly. It was their whole thing! You know how many family-friendly restaurants there are out there? Almost all of them! That's what set Hooters apart from the rest! Now, it sounds like they're going to try to conform with the rest of the restaurants in hopes of saving their butts.

Neil Kiefer, CEO of HMC Hospitality Group (the parent company of the group of men who created Hooters) tells Men's Journal, "You go to some parts of the country and people say, 'Oh, I could never go to Hooters, my wife would kill me. That's depressing to us. We want to change that." Might be a good idea, you don't want to run a restaurant that will get husbands in trouble. That can't be good for business.