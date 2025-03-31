ContestsEvents
Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall Came to JetBlue Park for 50th Anniversary

A powerful tribute to Vietnam veterans made its way to Fort Myers’ JetBlue Park. The 400-foot replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall opened to the public on March 27, 2025, commemorating 50 years since the war’s…

Rebecca Allen
Don "Hoss" Caldwell (R) of Jacksonville, Florida mourns lost soldiers during the Vietnam War as his friend Art Smith (L) salutes at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

“That's why we planned this last year, knowing that date was very important. We have so many veterans in this community — it's a testament to them,” said Bob Sheehan, who helped bring the wall to the area, to Wink News

At 80% the size of the original, this black granite memorial shows the names of over 58,000 fallen service members. Visitors often reach out to touch the names and make paper rubbings of the inscriptions. These personal moments mean everything to families who can't make it to the permanent memorial in Washington, D.C.

A flyover ceremony filled the skies during a touching tribute featuring the national anthem on March 29, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Fort MyersJetBlue ParkVietman
Rebecca AllenWriter
