This Day in Rock History: March 31

Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards wearing a black suit and with her hair in two braids
You have an excuse to celebrate today because it's the day rock stars Mick Ralph of Bad Company and Angus Young of AC/DC were born. These influential rock musicians have heavily impacted the genre, but they're not the only reason to celebrate March 31. Below, you'll discover interesting facts and details about what happened on this day in rock history that are worth partying for.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The breakthrough hits and milestones in rock that made history on March 31 include:

  • 1958: Chuck Berry released "Johnny B. Goode," which peaked at No. 2 before there was even a Billboard Hot 100 chart. This song is noted as one of the most recognized songs in popular music history.
  • 1984: "Footloose" by Kenny Loggins started a three-week run at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. This was the artist's only No. 1 hit, but it was the Billboard's No. 4 song for the year.

Cultural Milestones

March 31 was the day these cultural milestones left their mark on rock and roll:

  • 1972: After a decade, The Beatles Fan Club ceased to exist. Freda Kelly, president of the club, sent fans a closure notice, which was three years after the end of the Beatles Monthly magazine.
  • 1994: Madonna made a controversial appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman. Interestingly, her excessive use of profanity made it the most censored talk show interview in history, but the episode was also highly rated.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These popular rock recordings and memorable performances happened on March 31:

  • 1967: Jimi Hendrix lit his guitar on fire for the first time on stage at the Astoria Theater in London. He performed the act on stage three different times, and the most memorable occasion was at the Monterey Pop Festival.
  • 1969: The U.K. got its first taste of Led Zeppelin when the band released their debut self-titled album. It peaked at No. 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart but climbed to No. 6 in the U.K.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On March 31, these changes and challenges altered the rock genre:

  • 1995: At a concert in Auburn Hills, Michigan, an angry fan tried to assassinate Jimmy Page on stage with a pocket knife. Fortunately, the fan was stopped by security before getting near the musician, and Page had no idea the attempt had happened.

This has been your daily dose of rock history. Hope you learned a few interesting facts to help you stay connected to the music you love.

