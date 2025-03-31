Obituary Remembers Florida Man For His Love Of ‘Marlboros, Fast Women, And Ford Broncos’

The obituary of a Florida Man is fondly remembering him for his love of "Marlboros, fast women, and Ford Broncos." That's a good life.

Your obituary is an important piece of writing that will immortalize your forever. It shares your legacy with readers and highlights what you accomplished and held most dearly in your life. Typically, obituaries will talk about loving your family members and will list off some relatives and family history. It might even mention something you enjoyed doing during your time on earth. However, few obituaries end up like the one this Florida Man received. It sounds like he lived quite the life. This is definitely my kind of obituary. When I go, I expect something awesome like this!

Obituary For Florida Man Highlights Love Of 'Marlboros, Fast Women, And Ford Broncos'

This one-of-a-kind obituary belongs to Arthur Nixon Bates IV who passed away on March 5th, 2025. His obituary was published in the Tampa Bay Times with the author mentioning that Bates had succumbed to his "life of drugs" and other life choices, per WKRN.