Cort Freeman
Packs of Marlboro cigarettes for sale behind counter at store. Obituary Remembers Florida Man For His Love Of 'Marlboros, Fast Women, And Ford Broncos'
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The obituary of a Florida Man is fondly remembering him for his love of "Marlboros, fast women, and Ford Broncos." That's a good life.

Your obituary is an important piece of writing that will immortalize your forever. It shares your legacy with readers and highlights what you accomplished and held most dearly in your life. Typically, obituaries will talk about loving your family members and will list off some relatives and family history. It might even mention something you enjoyed doing during your time on earth. However, few obituaries end up like the one this Florida Man received. It sounds like he lived quite the life. This is definitely my kind of obituary. When I go, I expect something awesome like this!

This one-of-a-kind obituary belongs to Arthur Nixon Bates IV who passed away on March 5th, 2025. His obituary was published in the Tampa Bay Times with the author mentioning that Bates had succumbed to his "life of drugs" and other life choices, per WKRN.

According to WKRN, his obituary read, "He is survived by three daughters, none of whom know how they will get by without dad calling to ask for $20 for cigarettes and methadone, one last time." Okay, is this supposed to be funny or are they angry? It's hard to read tone over text!

Dave & Chuck The FreakFlorida Man
Cort FreemanWriter
Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.
