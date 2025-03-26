Ozzy Osbourne Will Perform From a Throne at Final Black Sabbath Show

Ozzy Osbourne will have a "special guest" during his final performance as a solo artist and as the frontman for Black Sabbath: A throne.



Guitarist Zakk Wylde recently shared on RiffX's Metal XS that the Prince of Darkness will be seated during his final performance. However, the seat in question will be an epic throne. (Perhaps, it's the the same one he was seated in during his recent solo induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!)



Wylde also hinted the throne could potentially take flight during the show, saying, "With Oz and his throne that just flies over the stadium or whatever, [where he] shoots out buckets of water and does everything like that."



Wylde noted that all of the acts on the bill for the final Ozzy/Black Sabbath show will be performing Sabbath songs. He said, " ... It's gonna be pretty mind-blowing ... I think for all the bands that are gonna be there — 'cause if it wasn't for Sabbath, none of us would exist. You know what I mean? So I think it's gonna be special for everybody."