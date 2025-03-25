StubForge: The Company That Prints Commemorative Ticket Stubs in a Digital World

The world is becoming more digital by the second, which has its perks, but it also has its downsides. One of the small bummers of an increasingly digital society is that ticket stubs are becoming a relic of the past. Depending on your age and your concert-going habits, you might have dozens and dozens of ticket stubs from shows over the years. Unfortunately, more and more concerts have digital tickets.



This is where StubForge comes in.

What is StubForge?

StubForge is an absolutely ingenious business where you can create ticket stubs from shows you've attended, have them printed, and them sent to you. In a quote from their website, founder Ivan Lukianchuk said, "I made StubForge because I wanted to find the most realistic way to replace the missing tickets in my collection."

StubForge offers seven different ticket styles for you to recreate your ticket stub. They noted, "We buy the same quality ticket stock that Ticketmaster uses, so our tickets will feel exactly the same. Our tickets are printed on commercial ticket printers, like those found in venues and arenas."



Plenty of folks love StubForge, with its website and social media channels filled with reviews. Over on their X (formerly Twitter) account, The Talking Taker Podcast wrote, "I couldn’t get a physical ticket when we went to SummerSlam last year. But thanks to @stubforge I made my own for my collection!"