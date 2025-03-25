Stream Now: Dave & Chuck The Freak’s 4th Uncut Podcast

ContestsEvents

Dave & Chuck The Freak have gone DARKSIDED again with the 4th Annual “Dave & Chuck The Freak Uncut” Podcast.  You can listen and see Dave, Chuck, Lisa, and Andy COMPLETELY UNCENSORED as they talk in a way that they cannot do live on the radio…no restrictions, no rules!

Dave & Chuck’s Uncut is a special release that's available as a podcast and as a video so you can see AND hear the show uncensored. The wait is over, Dave & Chuck The Freak's Uncut 4 is available now! Listen or watch to the uncensored episode below.

Dave & Chuck The Freak
Cort FreemanWriter
Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.
