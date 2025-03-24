ContestsEvents

Win Tickets To Sunsplash Family Waterpark

Listen to 96 K Rock to win a family 4-pack of tickets to Sunsplash Sunsplash Family Waterpark in Cape Coral, FL is open for family fun and spring break, join…

Listen to 96 K Rock to win a family 4-pack of tickets to Sunsplash

Sunsplash Family Waterpark in Cape Coral, FL is open for family fun and spring break, join us for SWFL's favorite water attractions, slides and Relaxing River Tube rides. Plan a visit or buy a season pass for a full summer of fun at sunsplashwaterpark.com

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 3/24/25 - 3/28/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 10a-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 4 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $168
  • Who is providing the prize: Sunsplash Family Waterpark
