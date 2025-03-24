KISS Performing for First Time Since Farewell Tour

KISS has announced their first show together since the end of their farewell tour in Dec. 2023.



Per Billboard, the legendary band announced the show in an email sent to KISSOnline.com subscribers. The performance is part of a three-day event in Las Vegas appropriately called KISS Army Storms Vegas, which takes place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas from Nov. 14-16.



This show will be a makeup-free show in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army. In addition to a performance from KISS, this event will also feature a special performance from former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick. Also billed for the event are "other special guests, interactive activities, exclusive experiences and more."



Fans interested in learning more about this event can sign up for updates at KISS.Vibee.com.



Since wrapping their farewell tour, KISS has been relatively low-key. However, there are on-going projects related to the legendary band. In Oct. 2024, it was announced a docuseries about KISS' farewell tour was in the works.



As previously reported, the docuseries is a five-part affair. Very little is still known about the docuseries. At the time, Paul Stanley shared via X (formerly Twitter), "WOW...My beautiful wife Eric being interviewed today for a five-part documentary on our final tour. I'm blessed."