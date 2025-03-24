ContestsEvents

KISS Performing for First Time Since Farewell Tour

KISS has announced their first show together since the end of their farewell tour in Dec. 2023. Per Billboard, the legendary band announced the show in an email sent to…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
(L-R) Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS pose as they light the Empire State Building in celebration of the band's final show at The Empire State Building on November 30, 2023 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

KISS has announced their first show together since the end of their farewell tour in Dec. 2023.

Per Billboard, the legendary band announced the show in an email sent to KISSOnline.com subscribers. The performance is part of a three-day event in Las Vegas appropriately called KISS Army Storms Vegas, which takes place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas from Nov. 14-16.

This show will be a makeup-free show in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army. In addition to a performance from KISS, this event will also feature a special performance from former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick. Also billed for the event are "other special guests, interactive activities, exclusive experiences and more."

Fans interested in learning more about this event can sign up for updates at KISS.Vibee.com.

Since wrapping their farewell tour, KISS has been relatively low-key. However, there are on-going projects related to the legendary band. In Oct. 2024, it was announced a docuseries about KISS' farewell tour was in the works.

As previously reported, the docuseries is a five-part affair. Very little is still known about the docuseries. At the time, Paul Stanley shared via X (formerly Twitter), "WOW...My beautiful wife Eric being interviewed today for a five-part documentary on our final tour. I'm blessed."

KISS
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Pat Benatar: The Time She Got ‘Violent’ in a Recording Studio
MusicPat Benatar: The Time She Got ‘Violent’ in a Recording StudioErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Tickets to Final Black Sabbath Show Up for Charity Auction
MusicTickets to Final Black Sabbath Show Up for Charity AuctionErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: March 21
MusicThis Day in Rock History: March 21Sarah Bloomfield
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect