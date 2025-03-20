Ozzy Osbourne Pens Touching Tribute to Randy Rhoads on His Death Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne honored the 43rd anniversary of the death of his guitarist Randy Rhoads with a moving tribute on social media.



The Prince of Darkness shared a series of photos of him and Rhoads performing together. He included a caption that began, "Randy Rhoads was quite possibly the best composer & musician that I have ever met in my life. He came into my life like a bolt of lightning and as such he was gone again. I consider myself one of the luckiest men alive to have not only met him, but also, I had the great honor of being able to work with him."



He concluded, "I will cherish the time I spent with him till the day I die LONG LIVE RANDY RHOADS. LONG LIVE ROCK N ROLL. I LOVE YOU ALL."