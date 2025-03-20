Green Day Looking For Extras For Their New Movie

Green Day has put the call out for extras for their upcoming movie New Years Rev.



The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band shared a casting call across their social media channels. The casting call states, "We’re making a movie... but more on that later! Right now, we need some extras. Live in LA? Over 18? Free on March 25th?"



The post continues, "Come hang with us at The Palladium and be part of a New Year’s Eve concert scene for New Years Rev (said movie)! We’ll be playing a few songs—a LOT of times (and maybe a few others). Movies take time, so plan to stay for 10-11 hours. But don’t worry, we’ve got sandwiches and drinks covered."



For those interested in being an extra, complete details can be found at Universe.com.

What We Know About The Green Day Movie

News first broke about the Green Day movie, New Years Rev, in February. The film is about three young musicians who go on a road trip in their van to Los Angeles, where they believe they're opening for Green Day during a New Year's Eve gig.