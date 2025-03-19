Mugshot Of The Day: Florida Man Arrested After Violent Argument In ‘I Never Argue’ Shirt

The Florida man arrested after a violent argument wearing a "I Never Argue" shirt is the subject of the Mugshot Of The Day! He earned it!

We say it all the time on Dave & Chuck The Freak, you have to be careful what you wear because it might come back to bite you in your mugshot. We've seen so many poor choices over the years from shirts about drugs and drinking to wild claims on T-shirts in mugshots. People seem to often choose the wrong shirt to wear on the day of their arrest. This Florida Man is no different. He was sporting a shirt the read, "I Never Argue" after being arrested for his involvement in a violent argument. Seems like that shirt might have been a lie. I don't believe him. The incident happened in Kissimmee, Florida outside of an Econo Lodge. 44-year-old Daniel Murillo has been accused of repeatedly punching a 24-year-old victim in the head while they were seated in their BMW. You can see his unique mugshot that's been named the Mugshot Of The Day below.

Daniel Murillo mugshot (via Osceola County Jail)

Florida Man Arrested In 'I Never Argue' Shirt After Argument

According to The Smoking Gun, Murillo and the victim had traveled from Tampa and were stranded when their car broke down and had to spend a few days in the hotel. It sounds like they eventually ran out of money and had to stay in their vehicle while trying to fix it. He tells law enforcement that he was in a romantic relationship with the victim but she denied those claims. Ouch, that one always hurts.

It sounds like the tension of them staying together and running out of money led to some tense times between the 2 and eventually led to a verbal argument which became physical when he started attacking, per The Smoking Gun. Murillo claims he did it in retaliation after she punched him and threw urine at him from a cup they had inside the car. He was arrested for misdemeanor battery and booked into the Osceola County Jail, according to The Smoking Gun.