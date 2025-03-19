ContestsEvents

Rockers Show Their Rock Hall Support for Bad Company

Paul Rodgers performs onstage at "Rock The Plaza" benefit to save the Plaza Theatre on November 11, 2022 in Palm Springs, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Some of rock's biggest names are showing their support for Bad Company, who received their first Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination this year.

Among them is Journey's Neal Schon, who shared a post from the band on X (formerly Twitter) about the ongoing Rock Hall Fan Vote. Schon wrote, "Vote! It's a sin that FREE and Bad Co. are not in already. Free undoubtedly had one of the biggest singles ever with ALRIGHT NOW!"

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood echoed Schon's sentiments by also encouraging his followers to vote for Bad Company in the Rock Hall Fan Vote.

As if those two names weren't enough, Robert Plant chimed in. He shared the link to the Rock Hall Fan Vote along with the message, "Congratulations, what an epic journey the music of bad company has been on. As effective now as it was all those years ago. A cool groove from the Swan Song boys."

The 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote will run until April 21. Fans can vote once per day for seven artists at Vote.RockHall.com. Once the voting period is over, the top seven artists will make up the Fans Ballot, which will be counted among all submitted ballots. Currently, Bad Company is in second place, with Billy Idol a little over 2,000 votes behind in third. Below are the current standings

Rock Hall Fan Vote - Current Standings (As of 3/19 at 12:45 PM ET)

1. Phish: 230,750
2. Bad Company: 165,072
3. Billy Idol: 163.009
4. Soundgarden: 148,153
5. Cyndi Lauper: 144,984
6. Joe Cocker: 140,893
7. Chubby Checker: 124,549
8. The Black Crowes: 106,217
9. Mariah Carey: 97,846
10. Joy Division + New Order: 78,851
11. The White Stripes: 74,579
12. Outkast: 72,995
13. Oasis: 69,551
14. Maná: 25,946



Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
