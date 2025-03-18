Zakk Wylde Shares Major Detail About Final Ozzy Osbourne Show

With every passing day, we're getting nearer to the big "Back to the Beginning" show on July 5 which will see Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath take their final bows. So, what can fans expect? Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde shared a key detail about the massive concert event.



Wylde told RiffX's Metal XS, "Considering all the bands that are on that thing, and everybody's gonna be playing Sabbath songs, it's gonna be pretty mind-blowing. It's gonna be pretty awesome. And then to see Ozz get up there and do a song with 'em and then watch Sabbath play."



Wylde added, "I think for all the bands that are gonna be there — 'cause if it wasn't for Sabbath, none of us would exist. You know what I mean? So I think it's gonna be special for everybody."



The guitarist hopes that maybe "Back to the Beginning" won't be "The Last Waltz" for The Prince of Darkness. In fact, he said he hopes the show will give Ozzy the inspiration to maybe hit the road again. Of course, fans will have to wait and see about that.