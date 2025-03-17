Fake Fest at The Ranch
Fake Fest is the ultimate celebration of rock legends, bringing together top-tier tribute bands and rock enthusiasts for a full day of electrifying performances and unforgettable experiences. Now in its third year, Fake Fest has become a must-attend event in Southwest Florida’s rock scene. Hosted at The Ranch Concert Hall in Fort Myers, this year’s fest promises an even larger turnout, surpassing last year’s impressive attendance of over 5,000 fans. With a powerful lineup of the best tribute bands and food trucks on-site to fuel the day, Fake Fest is set to rock harder than ever!
FAKE FEST FEATURED BANDS #1 Zeros: Tribute to Soundgarden & Audioslave Noise Pollution: The AC/DC Experience Plush Velvet : Tribute to Stone Temple Pilots Erasmith: Tribute for Aerosmith Nirvanna: Tribute to Nirvana Diary of an Ozzman : Tribute to Ozzy *Lineup is subject to change FUEL STOPS Blades of Glory Culinary Price Panzarotti Scoop Me Up: Homemade Ice Cream & Treats
Tickets can be purchased at fakefestfl.com Use promo code krock (all lowercase) to get BOGO on general admission
Material Terms - Online
- Dates of contest: 3/17/25 - 3/20/25
- How winner is being selected: Random Draw
- When the winner is being selected: 3/21/25 at 3pm
- How many times a person can enter: 1 per day
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $80
- Who is providing the prize: The Ranch