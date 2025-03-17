Fake Fest at The Ranch

Fake Fest is the ultimate celebration of rock legends, bringing together top-tier tribute bands and rock enthusiasts for a full day of electrifying performances and unforgettable experiences. Now in its third year, Fake Fest has become a must-attend event in Southwest Florida’s rock scene. Hosted at The Ranch Concert Hall in Fort Myers, this year’s fest promises an even larger turnout, surpassing last year’s impressive attendance of over 5,000 fans. With a powerful lineup of the best tribute bands and food trucks on-site to fuel the day, Fake Fest is set to rock harder than ever!