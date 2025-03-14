96 K Rock Basketball Mayhem presented by Gavin’s ACE Hardware
In partnership with
Gavin’s ACE Hardware
It's time again to fill out that bracket. This year, you've got a chance to score $1,000,000 playing the 96 K Rock Basketball Mayhem contest. The odds of someone getting a perfect bracket are daunting so we want to make sure someone here in Southwest Florida wins something amazing.
To do that, we're giving you a second chance!
If your bracket busts, or even if it doesn't, that's okay! You can fill out a new bracket for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Gavin’s ACE Hardware when we get down to 16 teams!
Material Terms: Online
- Dates of contests: 3/17/25 - 4/8/25
- How winners are being selected: Winner of full bracket and Final 16 bracket
- When the winners are being selected: 4/8/25
- How many times a person can enter: (1) full bracket, (1) last chance at 16 teams bracket
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 2 winners, 1 for full bracket, 1 for last chance at 16 teams bracket
- What the prize is: Gavin's ACE Hardware Gift Card
- What the prize value is: $100
- Who is providing the prize: Gavin's ACE Hardware