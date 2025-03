John 5 is Opening a KISS Museum with His Memorabilia Collection

John 5 is a massive KISS fan who has amassed so much memorabilia over the years that he's opening his own KISS museum for a limited time.



Per the Motley Crue guitarist's website, the perfectly named Knights in Satan Service Museum of KISS Memorabilia will be open May 5-9, May 12-16, May 19-23, and May 27-30. The exact location of the museum was not disclosed, but it is in Los Angeles. Fans who purchase tickets will receive information about where to park and then will then be taken to the museum via a shuttle.



As far as tickets go, they are a steep $500. However, the ticket not only includes shuttle transportation, but John 5 himself will guide you through his KISS memorabilia collection over a two-hour period. Additionally, each tour session will have a maximum of six guests, and John 5 will answer any questions about his collection.



Again, the $500 price tag is far from cheap, but it would give you an incredibly unique experience. If you're going to be in the Los Angeles area during the above dates and want more details about this opportunity, complete information is available at John5Store.com.



In other John 5-related news: Motley Crue recently announced that they had to [inlink id="motley-crue-reschedules-vegas-residency" text="reschedule their upcoming Las Vegas residency"] at Dolby Live at Park MGM due to a health issue involving singer Vince Neil.



The band announced this news via their social media channels. Their statement began, "Motley Crue’s Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, originally scheduled for March 28th- April 19th, 2025, is moving to September 2025 due to a required medical procedure recently advised by vocalist Vince Neil’s doctors."



Neil said in a personal statement, "To all the Crueheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I’m truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well-wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."



In a joint statement, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and John 5 said, "Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September. We can’t wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime."



The new dates are listed below, and tickets for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates.