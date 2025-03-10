The Offspring: SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in ’25

The tour celebrates an incredible year for The Offspring as they released their latest SUPERCHARGED album, reached historic milestones (with multiple songs joining the coveted Spotify Billions Chart), touring around the globe (joined by some pretty famous special guests) and their song “Make It All Right” hit #1 on not only the Alternative Rock Chart but the Alternative Airplay Chart, Active Rock Chart and the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart. The band continued to cement their legacy as one of the most popular punk bands of all time as they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS This Morning, and were featured in Men’s Health, USA Today, Billboard News, Artist Friendly With Joel Madden, Bertcast with Brett Kreischer and more. Not to mention over the past year Dexter joined numerous music legends onstage including fellow punk legends NOFX for their final show in Los Angeles.