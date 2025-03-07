Volbeat Announces New LP, New Single, 2025 World Tour

Volbeat is back in a big way in 2025 with new music and a world tour kicking off in June.



First, the band announced their ninth studio album, God of Angels Trust, which is due out on June 6 and available for pre-order in a variety of formats here. The album's lead single, "By a Monster's Hand," can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here. The heavy track is accompanied by a creepy music video that follows an apparent serial killer as he goes about his day encountering people while walking in a neighborhood.

On top of the new music news, Volbeat unveiled a huge slate of world tour dates in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Joining the band on the road are Three Days Grace, Wage War, Halestorm, The Ghost Inside, Bush, and Gel. (A full list of tour dates and supporting act breakdown is below.)



Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time. For complete ticket details, including information about pre-sales, head over to Volbeat.dk.