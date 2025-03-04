Last night was opening night of the SWFL Ag Expo and here are 5 things to do while you're there.

We wait all year for the SWFL Ag Expo and it's finally here! Last night was opening night and we were broadcasting live to celebrate the occasion. If you've never been, it really is a great time for the whole family. And there's something for everyone. The weather for the entirety of the Expo looks amazing, so any day you go, you'll be able to have some fun without worrying about Mother Nature intervening. So what all is there to do?

5 Things To Do At The SWFL Ag Expo

The Food- One of the best things about the Expo is the food! You can get everything from sweet to savory and it was hard to decide what to get. Everything from loaded chips and tots, funnel cakes, fried anything on a stick, sandwiches, tacos and more. I'm a big cheese lover, so I look forward to the cheddar nuggets every year, so it was the first thing I grabbed. I always say calories don't count at the Expo, so get one of each!

2. The Rides- If rides are your thing, or maybe not your thing, but the kids, the Megapass is the way to go. It includes all mechanical rides and there are lots to choose from. And for all ages. There's a whole area with rides for the little ones and of course all the big thrills for the older kids. There is also a Moonlight Madness deal that includes rides from 8-midnight.

3. The Games- Who doesn't love carnival games? From throwing the ring around the duck's neck to the balloon dart toss to throwing the ping pong ball in a fish bowl. So many stuffed animals to win! I got to try the squirt gun game last night and it brought me right back to when I was a kid. And I won!

4. The Animals- I'm a huge animal lover, so of course the animals are my favorite part of the fair. Up near the entrance, Nan's Ranch had some animals. Also all the way in the back, there's a petting zoo filled with goats, cows, wallabies, alpacas, camels and more. And of course, lots of youths with their animals for the livestock shows.

5. The Entertainment- There is so much entertainment at the Expo. From shows like Pirate Man Dan, the comedy hypnotist show, the Agricadabra Magic Show, the foam zone, The Pork Chop Revue and more. Plus, the main stage has bands performing every night and playing a variety of genres from classic rock, country, pop and more.