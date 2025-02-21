This Day in Rock History: February 21

Although initially considered unsuccessful in terms of sales, the Flying V guitar by Gibson is now considered a classic. This iconic design first shipped out from Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Feb. 21, 1958. Only 98 of these guitars were manufactured through 1959, but Gibson produced a variation of the original Flying V in the '60s. For more interesting facts about this day in rock music history, continue reading. We have all the details on breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable recordings, major performances, and more from Feb. 21 of the past.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several rock bands had breakthrough hits or experienced milestones on Feb. 21 including:

1964: The Rolling Stones released their third single in the U.K., a cover of Buddy Holly's "Not Fade Away.” Two weeks later, the song was issued in the U.S., marking the band's first single to be released in the country.

Cultural Milestones

With these events, the rock music industry would never be the same:

1970: Eric Wilson, bassist for Sublime and several other bands formed after lead vocalist Bradley Nowell's death, was born in Long Beach, California. In 2023, Wilson reunited with former Sublime drummer Bud Gaugh and performed with Nowell's son, Jakob, in the reformed Sublime group.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Maybe you're familiar with these famous rock music recordings and performances that took place on Feb. 21:

1983: During a performance in Cleveland, Ohio, Adam Ant collapsed on stage. He had torn cartilage in his knee and had to miss several tour dates in February and March, but he eventually returned and finished the tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Evolutions and obstacles from years past are what allow us to enjoy rock music as it is today, and these are some notable events from Feb. 21:

1990: While the Beatles only won four Grammy Awards between 1964 and 1997, Paul McCartney was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 32nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Meryl Streep had the honor of presenting him with the award.

