ContestsEvents

This Day in Rock History: February 21

Details on breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable recordings, major performances, and more from Feb. 21 of the past

Yvette Delacruz
Paul McCartney sitting down on the floor with his portrait on the wall along with other members of The Beatles
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MPL

Although initially considered unsuccessful in terms of sales, the Flying V guitar by Gibson is now considered a classic. This iconic design first shipped out from Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Feb. 21, 1958. Only 98 of these guitars were manufactured through 1959, but Gibson produced a variation of the original Flying V in the '60s. For more interesting facts about this day in rock music history, continue reading. We have all the details on breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable recordings, major performances, and more from Feb. 21 of the past.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several rock bands had breakthrough hits or experienced milestones on Feb. 21 including:

  • 1964: The Rolling Stones released their third single in the U.K., a cover of Buddy Holly's "Not Fade Away.” Two weeks later, the song was issued in the U.S., marking the band's first single to be released in the country.
  • 1987: After gaining popularity from the 1987 film of the same name, Ben E. King's 1961 song "Stand by Me" made it to No. 1 on the singles chart in the U.K.

Cultural Milestones

With these events, the rock music industry would never be the same:

  • 1970: Eric Wilson, bassist for Sublime and several other bands formed after lead vocalist Bradley Nowell's death, was born in Long Beach, California. In 2023, Wilson reunited with former Sublime drummer Bud Gaugh and performed with Nowell's son, Jakob, in the reformed Sublime group.
  • 2002: Influential solo artist Elton John criticized the music industry for producing mediocre, average bands, claiming they hinder the chances of truly talented musicians breaking through.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Maybe you're familiar with these famous rock music recordings and performances that took place on Feb. 21:

  • 1983: During a performance in Cleveland, Ohio, Adam Ant collapsed on stage. He had torn cartilage in his knee and had to miss several tour dates in February and March, but he eventually returned and finished the tour.
  • 1995: For the first time in over seven years, Bruce Springsteen took to the stage with the E Street Band at a New York City club. Springsteen had recorded his debut album with the band in 1972.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Evolutions and obstacles from years past are what allow us to enjoy rock music as it is today, and these are some notable events from Feb. 21:

  • 1990: While the Beatles only won four Grammy Awards between 1964 and 1997, Paul McCartney was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 32nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Meryl Streep had the honor of presenting him with the award.
  • 2004: After a long battle with throat cancer, Les Gray, the lead singer of Mud, died of a heart attack. He was 57 years old.

Whether you love the sound of hard rock, alternative, or the classics, the music you listen to today wouldn't be the same without these Feb. 21 achievements and events. As long as you keep listening, this dynamic genre will continue to evolve.

Elton JohnThe BeatlesThe Rolling Stones
Yvette DelacruzWriter
Related Stories
Tony Hawk attends the Men's Skateboarding Park Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 07 2024 in Paris, France.
MusicTony Hawk Shares Sweet Message About Kurt Cobain, Their Shared GrandchildErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
David Draiman and Ozzy Osbourne pose backstage
MusicDavid Draiman on Being Booked for Final Black Sabbath ShowErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Phil Anselmo of Pantera performs at State Farm Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
MusicPantera: Full List of 2025 US Tour DatesErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect