Fort Myers Beach Foundation Gives Out $900,000 in Hurricane Ian Aid

Residents affected by Hurricane Ian got $900,000 in help through the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation's #WeAreFMBResilient campaign. The organization gave out $500 gift cards across the 33931 ZIP code area.

For the past 14 years, the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation has given $476,000 to more than 30 local causes.

When COVID-19 hit, the foundation jumped into action. They gathered $64,000, creating 640 gift cards for workers through their #WeAreFMB program.

At Santini Plaza, their recent Fashion Show brought neighbors together. The Feb. 17, 2025, sold-out event raised $12,000 from swag bags, raffle drawings, and drinks sold at Skyes Restaurant.