How Does ChatGPT Suggest Dealing With A Heckler? (Photo by Philip Townsend/Express/Getty Images)

How does ChatGPT suggest dealing with a heckler? Well, it seems like it believes comedy and lightheartedness is the way to go.

One of the most difficult parts of being a stand-up comedian is when the crowd turns on you. Now, that might be because your jokes aren’t landing and you’re boring them. That can happen and it’s not great. However, another way it can quickly go south is if you have a heckler in the audience. A heckler is out to make you look bad. See, comedians on stage have a set routine. They typically aren’t up there doing improv and making up stories as they go along. They have a set routine that they use every show. So, if you interrupt their set it might throw them off. That’s when they’ll address the heckler and take them on one-on-one. It’s a moment for the comedian to show their wit and quick thinking. How can they put this heckler in their place? How can they win the crowd back? It’s a balancing act because you can’t roast them too hard or else you’ll come off like a jerk, but you also can’t let it slide! Dealing with a heckler is not easy!

Ways ChatGPT Recommends Dealing With A Heckler

Even the most experienced comedians can struggle with dealing with hecklers. They want to perform the set the way they wrote it and are confident that it will entertain the crowd. Having a heckler interrupt their set can be terrible. Some comedians are better than others at dealing with a heckler. They might even look forward to it or seek them out before they even strike. Not only does it showcase the comedian’s talent, these videos will also do well on YouTube and social media. People love seeing a heckler get what they deserve.

However, knowing how to respond to a heckler can be tough. You can’t go too hard and you can’t let them off easy. Sometimes, you might need some disses in the can that are generic enough to use on any heckler who dare interrupt your material. So, I asked ChatGPT for some suggestions on how to deal with a heckler and then I did a fake performance using them to see what it would sound like. Personally, I’m thinking that these are a little soft and low hanging fruit. I think a human comedian would be better at thinking of good ways to go about dealing with a heckler–at least better than artificial intelligence can do it.

Good burns? I think ChatGPT let them off easy. What do you think?

