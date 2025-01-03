2 New Restaurants And a Bar Coming to Mercato In Naples This Year

2025 is here and there are 2 new restaurants and a bar are coming to Mercato in Naples this year.

With the new year upon us, there are so many things to get excited about. For me, my plans for 2025 include doing more traveling and getting to as many new places and experiences that I can. And that includes trying new restaurants. We always get in the habit of returning to the places we love, and while there are some spots I’ll never give up, I love to try new places as well. And in Naples, while I was doing some shopping last week, I noticed that this year, there are 2 new restaurants and a bar coming to Mercato.

Mercato in Naples is such a great shopping and dining complex and over the last few years a lot of new things have opened up. In 2024 we saw the arrival of the new furniture store Birch Lane, Lovesac, Warby Parker, Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and more. And 2025 is proving to be another big year as 2 new restaurants and a bar will be opening.

First, is a very popular burger chain- Shake Shack. I have yet to try this restaurant, but everyone that has gone raves about it. Between their burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard and of course, shakes, there’s something for everyone. No opening date has been announced.

Next is Waxin’s, a Swedish-American restaurant. Currently, the only other location in Florida is in Palm Beach Gardens. At Waxin’s, you’ll find all your favorite Swedish dishes like Swedish Meatballs, Beef Rydberg and Wallenbergare, plus steak, chicken and pasta. No word on an opening date, but this one I can’t wait to try.

First is Beeline. While the menu and opening date hasn’t been posted yet, they do have other locations in Columbus, OH and Newport, KY featuring craft cocktails, mocktails, beer, wine and spirits. You’ll find Beeline next to Southern Tide.

To check out the full directory when it comes to dining at Mercato, click here

