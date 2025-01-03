Dave’s Red Lobster Obsession

Dave is Obsessed With Red Lobster

If you’ve listened to show at all, you know that Dave used to work at Red Lobster. Andy did also, but the affect that Red Lobster had on Dave is different. Well, Red Lobster has a new CEO and they are revamping their restaurants. We learned all about it, multiple times.

According to Today, “Red Lobster is rolling out new menu changes in an effort to excite seafood lovers — including those on TikTok. Damola Adamolekun, the restaurant chain’s new 35-year-old CEO, revealed the changes, which include seven new items and the reintroduction of two fan-favorite dishes, during an exclusive interview Nov. 11 on the 3rd hour of TODAY.”

Now, this would be perfectly fine to talk about if it was the first time. This was actually the 2nd or 3rd time we saw this new CEO talk about the changes coming to Red Lobster. Dave started to play the story and I think everyone collectively though, we’ve seen this before. It was the exact same interview, with the exact same information. We realize that we could be on the board of directors and assist in consultation with all the knowledge we have.

Did you know that Red Lobster accounts for 25% of all Atlantic lobster purchased? Well, we did. That’s because we heard it multiple times. Also, we know that Red Lobster is going to make their menu smaller, bring back a fan favorite, and get rid of the ‘All-You-Can-Eat’ shrimp promotion. Also, they are going to change the lighting and try to make the menu more affordable. Oh! Don’t let me forget that their new CEO is only 35 and is not worried about being younger than other CEO’s.

Well, it’s yet to be seen if they will make a comeback after filing for bankruptcy. It appears this CEO has big plans, which we are well aware of now, thanks to Dave!