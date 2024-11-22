Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Video Shows Drunk Texas Man Tased At The Airport

Video Shows Drunk Texas Man Tased At The Airport

A video is going viral online showing a drunk Texas man who was tased at the airport. Not the best way to start a trip.

If you go to the airport and don’t encounter any problems or issues, you should consider yourself lucky. These days it seems like something goes wrong every day at seemingly every airport! It might be the door falling off the plane, a missing wheel, a rude clerk, or it could be a drunk passenger. That’s what happened in this story.

Why Was A Drunk Texas Man Tased At The Airport?

The incident happened at Dallas Love Field Airport after the man was denied boarding. Reports say it happened around 6:25pm near the Whataburger close to Gate 12. People were able to capture the craziness on their cell phones. In the now viral video, a man shouts at 3 officers causing one of them to pull out a Taser. That seems to have agitated him even further.

The cell phone footage shows officers putting the man’s hands behind his back but he pulls them away before stumbling to the ground. That’s when the officer aims and fires the Taser directly into the man’s back. Then, they were able to safely handcuff him before the video concludes. According to WFAA, the Dallas Police Department says they were called to the airport because the man was causing a disturbance after being denied boarding. He was eventually arrested and charged with public intoxication.

You can see the viral video shared on YouTube below.

Dave brought up a good point on the show while talking about the video. You know how sometimes when people get tased they seem to end up with super-human strength and keep fighting through it? This guy is not one of those. He screams and gets dropped immediately. It actually sounds like it could be Chuck doing a fake scream, but it’s all too real.

Forget “what’s the deal with airplane food?” what’s the deal with airports? It seems like there’s a new story coming out every day of something wild happening at an airport. It’s starting to become very difficult to keep track of all of them! It’s understandable. People are often stressed at airports and that can lead to some ugly situations. Maybe they had one too many drinks to try to relax before the flight, maybe they’ve been dealing with many cancelations or delays and are fed up, or maybe they’re just jerks. Anything is possible.

