The New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Popcorn Bucket Looks Dangerous

The New 'Lord Of The Rings' Popcorn Bucket Looks Dangerous (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The new Lord Of The Rings popcorn bucket looks pretty dangerous! How come these never turn out the way they should?

Having a creative popcorn bucket sounds like a good idea. It’s a great way to market your movie and maybe people will keep them forever. That’s always the goal. The last thing you want to have happen is for it to go viral for the wrong reasons. Unfortunately, that tends to be the reason we’re familiar with most of these popcorn buckets. Remember the special popcorn bucket for Dune? That went viral because it resembled a part of the female anatomy. Then there was the Deadpool and Wolverine popcorn bucket that went viral for similar reasons. Now, there’s the Lord Of The Rings popcorn bucket that looks like you can cause some serious damage with!

What’s Up With The New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Popcorn Bucket?

Admittedly, it’s a pretty cool shape! I’ve never seen a popcorn bucket that looks like a war hammer before. The unique bucket was released for the upcoming The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim animated movie. It’s a replica of a war hammer featured in the movie and it measures 27inches in length! If a fight were to break out in the movie theatre, this would be the popcorn bucket you’d want to have with you.

You can see a picture of the one-of-a-kind popcorn bucket AMC will be distributing by clicking here.

DiscussingFilm on X (formerly Twitter): "The first 'LORD OF THE RINGS: WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM' popcorn bucket is a 27-inch War Hammer replica. pic.twitter.com/kdGpXmiCg4 / X" The first 'LORD OF THE RINGS: WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM' popcorn bucket is a 27-inch War Hammer replica. pic.twitter.com/kdGpXmiCg4

It’s cool I have to admit. However, I can’t say it’s very functional. Where are you supposed to keep that? Also it seems like it would take up a lot of space for only a limited amount of popcorn. Honestly, I didn’t even know there was a new Lord Of The Rings movie coming out until I heard about these exclusive popcorn buckets. Hopefully it’s better than The Ring Of Power on Amazon. I have tried many times and just can’t get into the show! It’s boring and long. None of the characters are great either so it’s hard to latch onto anyone or care. I really wanted to like it and was highly disappointed. Hopefully this new animated movie can get things back on track.

Have you watched The Ring Of Power? What are your thoughts? Have you been as let down by it as I have been? It stings especially when the Game Of Thrones sequel, House Of Dragon, has been so great. I expected the same out of The Ring Of Power and have not gotten it. After being let down by the first season I gave the second season a try to see if it could redeem itself but I made it 2 episodes in and haven’t gone back. Major yawn.

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.