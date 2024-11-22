Dad Who Faked His Death And Fled To Eastern Europe Reveals How He Did It

Dad Who Faked His Death And Fled To Eastern Europe Reveals How He Did It (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The dad who faked his death and fled to Eastern Europe has finally revealed how he did it. This story just gets weirder and weirder!

We’ve been following this story on Dave & Chuck The Freak since it first broke. You might remember this story as it’s incredibly memorable and there aren’t a lot of stories like it out there. A Wisconsin father faked his own death and ditched his family to flee to Eastern Europe for a woman. Now, he’s finally detailing how he pulled it off–but is still refusing to say if he plans on coming back stateside or not. It’s one of the wildest stories of the year for sure.

Dad Who Faked His Death Details How He Pulled It Off

The father of three, Ryan Borgwardt, vanished during a kayaking trip back in August leaving his family to believe that the worst had happened when he never came home from Green Lake, which is roughly and hour and a half north of Madison, Wisconsin. Last week, Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll held a press conference saying that the 45-year-old had fled to Eastern Europe. He’s now sharing what went down.

According to The New York Post, during the trip, Borgwardt overturned his kayak, chucked his phone into the water, and then paddled an inflatable boat to shore. Sounds like he had it all planned out. He then reportedly took an electric bike 70 miles south to the state capitol where he boarded a bus for Detroit, then making it into Canada before hopping on a plane. The New York Post reports that he was spoken to cops almost every day since November 11th and has even sent videos showing his new place to authorities. In a cell phone video, he’s seen saying, “I’m safe and secure, no problem. I hope this works,” via The New York Post.

Can you imagine being his kids or family seeing this video or hearing about it? I can’t even wrap my head around it! It would be the worst thing ever. First, you think he’s dead. Then, you find out that he is actually still alive…he just wants nothing to do with you. He’d rather fake his death then deal with you or face reality. Absolutely wild. Podoll says that it’s good that they know he’s alive and well but they still don’t know exactly where he is and he has not decided to return home yet.

If he does choose to return home, he could face several charges including obstructing the investigation into his disappearance but no charges have been officially filed yet. Officers are pulling at his heartstrings and hoping that he choses to make a return to his family.

See more on this story here.

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.