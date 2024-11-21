Junk Food Round-Up: Everything Bagel Mac-And-Cheese, McRib Sauce, And Fireball Stockings

There are many exciting new treats to feature in the latest Junk Food Round-Up. Do any of these sound appetizing to you?

Today, we’ll be highlighting some trending new products in the Junk Food Round-Up. Of course, they don’t always end up being as tasty as developers expected them to be. Other times, it’s not a surprise at all. How do you think Everything Bagel Mac-And-Cheese sounds? How about a half-gallon jug of McRib Sauce from McDonald’s? Finally, there’s Fireball Christmas Stockings. Any of these grab your attention? Let’s dive in for the latest Junk Food Round-Up on Dave & Chuck The Freak!

Would You Be Willing To Try This Junk Food?

Sour Patch Oreos were a bad idea from the start. That should have never been a thing and it should have been identified as a bad idea long before it hit store shelves. Could any of these suffer the same fate? Or could they end up taking off? Only time will tell.

First, Kraft will be releasing a limited edition Everything Bagel version of their classic and popular mac-and-cheese. Just in case Spongebob shapes weren’t good enough, they’re getting even weirder. You can’t blame them for trying, though. Everything Bagel seasoning is all the rage right now. It’s not just found on bagels any more but also dips and more! If you like the taste and flavor then there’s no reason you shouldn’t like it on mac-and-cheese. Personally, I’m not a fan of mac-and-cheese and that fake cheese makes me want to gag. Judge me if you will but I can’t do it. So, I’ll be passing on this Everything Bagel Mac-And-Cheese but what do you think?

Next, the McRib is returning to McDonald’s on December 3rd and McDonald’s has found an interesting way to celebrate. They’ll be selling half-gallon jugs of McRib sauce for only $20! So, if you’re a big fan of the limited snack then this is definitely for you! This would allow you to make your own McRibs at home or use the sauce on anything you choose! Beef, pork, eggs–whatever! I thought they retired the McRib but it’s coming back again. If you’ve never tried it then you have to give it a shot, it’s worth trying.

Finally, Fireball is selling special Christmas stockings that come pre-loaded with a full bottle of cinnamon whiskey. There’s even a spout at the bottom that you can pour from! I know several people who would love to have this hanging from their mantel.

