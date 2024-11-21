Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Dave and Chuck the Freak

How Did Florida Inmates Get Pregnant In Jail Without Meeting Each Other?

How Did Florida Inmates Get Pregnant In Jail Without Meeting Each Other? (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

How did Florida inmates get pregnant in jail without meeting each other? They’re sharing their secret with the public!

The incident has been making headlines nationally since it happened. Now, the public is finally learning how it all went down. The story originally broke back in January of 2024 when the family wanted to know how it could happen. The DNA results came in and it was determined that the father was another inmate. The inmate, Daisy Link, is now comparing her situation to a Lifetime movie. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Lifetime movie like this one.

Florida Inmates Get Pregnant Without Ever Meeting Each Other

It all happened at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade. According to WSVN, Link is currently in jail awaiting trial after being charged with second-degree murder after she was found holding a gun after reportedly shooting her boyfriend in the leg which ended up killing him. She’s now been an inmate at the jail for more than 2 years and gave birth to a baby girl in June. She says she’s a miracle baby and the miracle is because she never met the baby’s father in-person.

WSVN reports that DNA results show inmate number 200147865, Joan Depaz, has been identified as the baby’s father. So, how did it happen? It sounds like it all went down through a vent. Link says she started talking to Depaz through A/C vents in their cells. I guess they were also able to pass notes and pictures to one another this way. Daisy tells WSVN, “Being in isolation for so long you begin to spend hours and hours talking to this person, you know, to the point where it’s almost as if you’re in the same room with them.” The 2 struck up a romantic relationship from these chats. Depaz tells WSVN, “I always really wanted to have a baby. And I’m not gonna get to do that for a really long time. So if I had to choose somebody, you know, it would be you. And she was like, ‘Yeah, we could do that.'” Depaz continued, “I told her a way that one of my friends had showed me through the vent. Because the vents is like a L-shape, really. It drops right into my vent, from her room, she could throw a pen into the vent and it’ll land right into my vent. I put the semen in Saran Wrap every day like five times a day for like a month straight.”

Daisy then described the process as, “He would kind of like roll it up almost like a cigarette and he would attach it to the line that we had in the vent and I would pull it through. From there, I had placed it inside of, you know, the yeast infection applicators? I had placed it inside of there and then from there, yeah, I administered it.” She says it only took a couple of tries before she became pregnant. The baby was born at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

