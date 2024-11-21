Green Day Headlining Coachella 2025

Green Day has racked up another major headlining festival gig.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band has been announced as one of the headliners for the 2025 installment of Coachella. Green Day is headlining night two of the festival, while Lady Gaga headlines night one and Post Malone headlines night three. Other rock acts confirmed for Coachella include The Original Misfits, Jimmy Eat World, Circle Jerks, Amyl and the Sniffers, The Prodigy, and Speed.

Coachella will take place over two weekends on April 11-13 and April 18-20.

Green Day headlining Coachella comes on the heels of the band being announced as headliners for the 2025 Download Festival. Also headlining Download are Korn and Sleep Token. Other acts on the bill include Weezer, Bullet For My Valentine, Jimmy Eat World, Spiritbox, The Darkness, Steel Panther, and more. The Download Festival will take place June 13-15 at Donington Park in Derby, England.

Jon Batiste Hears Green Day’s ‘Holiday’ For the First Time, Magic Ensues

Jon Batiste participated in a unique experiment with Pianote. He was tasked to listen to the isolated vocals and drums of a song he’d never heard before. Then, he was challenged to come up with a piano part to accompany the song.



The song that’s part of this challenge is Green Day’s “Holiday.” If you have a spare 11 minutes or just need a distraction, you have to watch this clip, because what Batiste comes up with is nothing short of incredible. Plus, the joy with which he plays is so infectious that you can’t help but grin while watching.

While the rock world isn’t really Batiste’s scene, he has worked closely with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The trio famously collaborated on the score for the 2020 Pixar film Soul. Their work netted them an Academy Award for Best Original Score.

Green Day Turns the Reissue Concept On Its Head

Green Day had a very eventful 2024, but perhaps, the silliest thing they did this year involved the 30th anniversary of their landmark album Dookie.



Instead of the traditional remaster treatment, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band opted to do a “demaster.” What’s a “demaster,” you ask? Apparently, it’s taking the songs from Dookie and putting them on literally any other format besides digital/streaming, vinyl, or CD.



Here’s what the delightful weirdos of Green Day did: They isolated each track off of Dookie and put them on the most “obscure, obsolete, and inconvenient formats.”

The Dookie demaster features the 15 tracks of the classic album on the following random-ass formats:

“Burnout” on a player piano roll

“Having a Blast” on a floppy disk

“Chump” on a Teddy Ruxpin

“Longview” on a doorbell

“Welcome To Paradise” on a Game Boy cartridge

“Pulling Teeth” on a toothbrush (How apt!)

“Basket Case” on a Big Mouth Billie Bass

“She” on a Hitclip

“Sassafras Roots” on an 8-track tape

“When I Come Around” on a wax cylinder

“Coming Clean” on a X-ray record

“Emenius Sleepus” on an answering machine

“In The End” on a MiniDisc

“F.O.D.” on a Fisher Price record

“All By Myself” on a music box

The whole stunt was hilarious, dumb, and a not-so-subtle f— you to the concept of reissues. It might just be the most punk thing Green Day has done in years.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights