Ass Eating Disease?!?

A Guy Had Flesh-Eating Disease On His Ass!

Flesh-eating disease is a terrifying thing. It’s also known as necrotizing fasciitis. We’ve discussed it before on the show. It’s usually contracted after someone goes swimming in a filthy swap, and ends up with some tragic results. For one retired firefighter in England, it happened on a strange part of his body, but at least he’s alive to tell the tale.

According to Daily Star, 55-year-old Simon English thought he had caught a virus from his wife, Kay, who works as a teaching assistant. If you have a kid in school or work in a school then you know how common the common cold can be. It’s surprising if you don’t get it! However, he started knowing his symptoms were getting worse–the fever, the cough, and the fatigue. It didn’t take very long for him to realize that something was not right. So, he did the smart thing and went to the hospital. Too often do people ignore the issue or put off going to the hospital and that often only makes things worse!

Doctors were able to diagnose English with necrotizing fasciitis, which is a bacterial infection that causes parts of soft tissue to die, per Daily Star. He ended up being stuck in the ICU for 3 months because of it! He has since had 2 skin grafts on his butt and temporary stoma surgery and now he’s slowly getting back to normal.

Flesh-eating disease on your ass?!?! We have never heard of such a thing. After seeing the pictures, it looks horrifying. The man’s left butt cheek looks like it was bitten by shark.

We also can’t help but notice the “tramp stamp” tattoo he reveals in his hospital photos. So, it makes us wonder, how did he contract this disease on his butt. It will have to remain a mystery for now.