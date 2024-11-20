First Ever Dog Friendly Cruise To Set Sail From Tampa Next Year

(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

If you’ve been wanting to take a cruise, but haven’t wanted to be away from your four-legged friend, the first ever dog friendly cruise will set sail from Tampa next year.

I have always loved traveling, but being away from my pup Rocket is always hard. Thankfully I have some great sitters that I trust fully which make it easier, but I definitely miss my little guy whenever I’m away. I know some people that will only travel to places their dog can go with them, and while I do take my little guy with me most places, some trips aren’t as easily suited for that. But if what’s held you back from cruising is not being able to take your furries with you, that will change. The first ever dog friendly cruise will be setting sail from Tampa next year.

First Ever Dog Friendly Cruise To Set Sail From Tampa Next Year

Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruises are hosting the first ever dog friendly cruise next year. Usually only service dogs are allowed on cruise ships, so this is a great opportunity if you’ve been wanting to take your pup on a vacation with you. I always say that I work hard to give my dog a better life, and if that’s how you think too, this could be the perfect escape for you and your little one.

The cruise will be the Margaritaville at Sea Islander ship out of Port Tampa Bay and will accommodate 250 dogs and their humans. There will be dog shows, trainings, costume contests, parades, guest speakers and even some pampering with dog groomers and doggie massages. You’ll even have your own personal pet butler to make your experience is absolutely pawsome.

While the cruise is scheduled for November next year, according to the Cruise Tails website, registration could start as soon as the first week in December.

SOURCE: WFLA

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.