Are These The Best 'Guy Cry Movies' Of All-Time? (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

What are the biggest “Guy Cry movies’ of all-time? You know, the movies that will always make dudes cry and weep.

Who says real men don’t cry? That’s patently false. We cry and we cry often. Sometimes it can be a touching moment, it might be a song, or it can be one of our go-to Guy Cry movies. Of course, movies can make anyone cry. It doesn’t matter if you’re a man, woman, non-binary, or a child–movies and entertainment can make you cry. Yet, there is a subset category called Guy Cry Movies that cover more masculine topics (sports, war, etc.) that can also tug on the heart strings and bring even the strongest man to tears. The Ringer came up with the top Guy Cry Movies of all-time, do you agree with their list?

What Are The Best Guy Cry Movies Ever?

Now that you’re familiar with what Guy Cry movies are, what comes to mind? Take a second and think of your personal examples. In the meantime, we’ll share the list from The Ringer. Their list starts off with Furious 7, a movie synonymous with crying because of that final scene and saying goodbye to Paul Walker. It’s accompanied by “See You Again” by Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa and often brings tears to the eyes of viewers. It deserves to be on the list.

Next, there’s Armageddon starring Bruce Willis. Yes, that deserves a spot on the list. I’m not going to spoil anything, but if you know you know. Also featured on the Top 5 of The Ringer‘s list is Interstellar, Click, and Good Will Hunting. Oh, man. Click gets me every time. Don’t be mean to your loved ones! Don’t take them for granted. You don’t expect an Adam Sandler movie to bring you to tears but this one does every time it seems like.

Then, the top 10 is rounded out with Braveheart, The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, Frequency, and The Iron Giant. I totally forgot about The Iron Giant! That was a great movie. Some recent movies ended up making the list like The Iron Claw and Logan. Gladiator was also on the list and I can’t wait to see the highly anticipated sequel.

You can see the full list from The Ringer here. What do you think is missing? Remember The Titans didn’t appear in the Top 20 and I feel like it deserves a spot on the list. What do you think?

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.