Exciting Innovations For Florida Attractions Come Out This Week

If you are always looking for something fun to do, you will want to know what is happening this week. We are about to discover the hot new tech and trends coming to local attractions and those around the world. Those exciting innovations for Florida attractions come out this week and we have the scoop.

More than 40,000 people from around the world in the attractions and hospitality industry are descending on Florida right now. It’s all happening at the IAAPA (The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) Expo 2024 in Orlando.

The IAAPA represents over 6,000 attractions industry members in more than 100 countries worldwide from amusement parks to museums and everything in between. This event is a pretty big deal for both those in the industry as well as those who like new and better experiences.

Innovations For Florida Attractions Come Out This Week

I spoke with Jakob Wahl, CEO of IAAPA who says some of the biggest trends are coming in the sports arena in the form of interactive entertainment.

We’ve seen the popularity of places such as Top Golf that add an entertainment element to the teeing off. That is spilling over into other sports. Wahl says look for more Ninja Warrior inspired equipment and obstacle courses. In addition, he says more attractions are coming out with games that combine play, working out, and technology.

Man in a suit sitting on a desk and smiling as Innovations For Florida Attractions Are Out This Week
Jakob Wahl is CEO of IAAPA with a peek at this week’s global conference in Orlando.

Playgrounds are no longer just for kids. Adults can’t seem to get enough of interactive experiences and the industry is obliging the obsession.

Drone Shows are also a wave of the future. At this week’s conference Sky Elements is scheduled to put on several shows. At least one is expected to set a new Guinness World Record for number of drones.

More Innovations For Florida Attractions Come Out This Week

new innovations for Florida attractions come out this week as a group of people surround a stage ans speaker
Another debut at this convention is Oscar Sort. Oscar is the world’s first AI-powered recycling kiosk. It automatically separates trash offering a sustainable solution at attractions and places beyond.

The four-day event features more than 1,100 exhibitors and over 150 educational programs. It is the largest of its kind worldwide. Keep watching and listening for cool new releases over the next few days.

 

Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.

Christmas Photos With Santa At These Locations In Southwest Florida

Was there anything better as a child than preparing for your visit with Santa Claus?

We made our Christmas lists, checked them twice and prepared to sit on the jolly man’s lap as we listed off all of the things we wanted him to bring on Christmas.

Heck, we even dealt with the itchy and scratchy Christmas outfits we were forced to wear for the special day.

And how could we forget about the moms and dads and grandparents standing at the beginning of the sometimes hour long lines we waited in?  There they were in all of their glory trying to get us to smile so they could snap our picture with the big guy and have another Christmas memory.  Truly a wonderful tradition.

While visiting with Santa was exciting for most kids, there were some kiddos who left terrified and maybe a little traumatized.  They did make for pretty good pictures though.  Haha

So, where can you make these memories with Santa in Southwest Florida this holiday season?  Of course he will be at the local malls, but we’ve found some other fun events where he’ll make an appearance too!

At this time The Edison Mall does not have dates/times posted for photos with Santa during the 2024 season.

Here’s A List of locations in Southwest Florida where you can get Christmas Photos With Santa.  There are a couple of places you can take your pets as well

  • Coastland Center Mall in Naples

    Don’t miss Santa pictures at Coastland Center! Walk ups welcome every day until closing time. Please Note: Multiple families are scheduled during the selected 15-minute time.

    MORE INFO

  • Bass Pro Shops at Gulf Coast Town Center in Ft. Myers

    Santa’s Wonderland is open now thru December 24, 2024 at Bass Pro Shops In Gulf Coast Town Center

    MORE INFO

  • Holiday Nights at Edison Ford Winter Estates in Ft. Myers

    Don’t miss thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations, and one unique holiday experience! Returning for the 49th year, Holiday Nights has been revamped with new light displays and much more.  Plus, on select nights, there will be refreshments available for purchase, Santa visits, and carolers! 

    MORE INFO

  • Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Bell Tower in Ft. Myers

    Mark your calendars for the Annual Bell Tower Tree Lighting, Friday December 6th 6pm-9pm! Santa Claus will arrive to Bell Tower at 6:30 p.m. in a South Trail Fire Department fire truck at the main entrance near Grimaldi’s and Blue Pointe. Following his arrival, the festivities will commence in Center Court with a special tree lighting ceremony and a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.

    MORE INFO

  • Yappy Hour Pet Photos With Santa

    Join us Friday December 13th from 6pm to 8pm for our Pet Photos with Santa Paws Yappy Hour! Featuring music from DJ Robert McDonald, vendors, games and pet photos with Santa Paws! A minimum of a $20 donation is required to Gulf Coast Humane Society for photos. 

    MORE INFO

  • 3rd Annual Breakfast With Santa at Cantina Laredo

    Join us for Cantina Laredo’s 3rd Annual Breakfast with Santa, Saturday November 30th 9am to 12pm benefitting Valerie’s House!

    MORE INFO

  • Strolling Santa at Bell Tower

    Snap selfies with Santa this holiday season at Bell Tower from December 6th – December 23rd at Bell Tower’s many holiday events and on select nights.

    MORE INFO

  • Helping Hands For The Holidays

    The Aubuchon Team of Companies is hosting it’s 26th annual Helping Hands for the Holidays charity fundraising event from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at their Corporate Headquarters in Club Square, 4707 SE 9th Place, downtown Cape Coral.

    The event is free and open to the public. The evening will include delicious food and drinks, a Rockefeller-style Christmas tree, fun holiday-themed photo booth and complimentary photo sessions with Santa Claus!

    MORE INFO

  • Christmas Street Parade in Marco Island

    Saturday, December 14th 2024 from 6:30pm-8:30pm.  Free to attend!

    *Parade begins at Balfour and San Marco Road and will end at San Marco and Barfield.
    San Marco Road is lit up every year for the annual Marco Island Street Parade! The parade will feature floats, marching bands, music, costumes, candy and Santa Claus!

  • Gulf Coast Town Center 7th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

    This year’s event promises to be a memorable evening, showcasing live holiday performances that bring the magic of Broadway to life. The event is from 5-8 PM, with the Tree Lighting beginning at 6 PM.  Get a picture with Santa!

    MORE INFO

  • Santa Paws in Naples

    Santa Paws Returns! On Saturday December 14th from 1-4pm. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos with your furry, four-legged, and feathered friends. Bring your pet on its leash and pose with Jolly Old St. Nick for a treasured memory. A professional photographer will be on site, capturing memorable photos.

    MORE INFO

  • Third Street South Tree Lighting In Naples

    Monday, November 25th. Spend the evening strolling along Third Street South and the avenues listening to live musical performances, viewing elaborately decorated storefront windows with scenes of the North Pole and Santa’s Workshop with St. Nick himself. Snow will fall, restaurants and shops will be open extended hours, and the street will be lined with local vendors selling North Pole Treats and Sweets. 6pm – 9pm. Dining reservations are highly recommended at restaurants.
    3:00 PM Street Closure
    6:00 PM Santa’s Arrival
    6:20 PM Tree Lighting and Snowfall

    MORE INFO

  • South Cape Business Gift-Or-Treat & FREE Santa Photo Booth

    Saturday, November 30th from 12pm-4pm.  This South Cape Gift-or-Treat is a family friendly event. Also, snap a FREE picture with the Santa Claus at the official photo booth!

    MORE INFO

  • Holiday Celebration Car Show Tropical Parade at Coconut Point Mall

    Saturday, December 7th.   Don’t miss the colorful parade at 6 PM featuring local high school bands, bright floats, and lots of holiday spirit. Then join Santa Claus for the annual tree lighting ceremony!  The excitement starts with a Car & Truck Show from 11 AM to 2 PM.

    MORE INFO

  • Santa Paws Photos at Gulf Coast Town Center

    Join us for Santa Paws on Saturday, December 7th! Santa will be making a special stop in our courtyard, ready to take photos with every pet on the “nice” list. Pet parents can capture festive memories with their furry friends at this event.

    MORE INFO

