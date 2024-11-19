Grandma Reportedly Pulls Cocaine From Her Underwear During Search

Grandma Reportedly Pulls Cocaine From Her Underwear During Search (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Did a grandma pull cocaine from her underwear during a search? That’s what’s being reported and everybody has their poison.

A lot of things change as you get older. Maybe your hobbies will change and perhaps your taste of food or entertainment will change as well. What doesn’t change? Looking for a vice. Everyone has one. Apparently, this grandma has a thing for cocaine as she pulled cocaine from her underwear during a search. Drugs aren’t just a thing for the young folk!

Did A Grandma Pull Cocaine From Her Underwear?

According to Daily Star, Caroline Cochrane from Welbeck Road in Walker, Newcastle, England was detained for breaching the peace when she rummaged around her crotch and pull cocaine from her underwear and attempting to throw it away in front of law enforcement. Police were then easily able to recover the drugs, which was later identified as cocaine. That’s when reports say the 49-year-old admitted it was her poison.

Her problems seem to only start there. She was reportedly due in court last week but was a no-show meaning a warrant was issued for her arrest. Eventually, she was located, detained, and appeared in court where she plead guilty to possession of a class A drug. According to Daily Star, police were called to reports of an assault on Cochrane on October 29th of this year and when cops arrived they reportedly found her to be in what was described as a heightened state. A lawyer tells Daily Star, “She was arrested for breach of the peace. When officers put handcuffs on her, they noticed she tensed up one hand and put her hand down her pants and pulled out several packets of white powder and threw them across the road.” We now know that substance has been identified as cocaine.

Daily Star reports that the court was aware that Cochrane had numerous offenses on her record, including 2 for drug possession. Her lawyer claims the cocaine was for her personal use. Her lawyer tells Daily Star, “She’s a single grandmother. She’s in receipt of benefits. She didn’t receive much guidance in her younger life. When asked why she takes cocaine, she says ‘well, everyone has got their poison.'”

See a picture of her here.

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.