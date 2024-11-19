7-Year-Old Russian Coder

Child prodigies have graced the planet for centuries. Think Mozart. Well, a 7-year-old Russian coding prodigy is making quite the name for himself already. He was offered a job with a cybersecurity firm to be part of their management team.

According to The Latin Times, “a 7-year-old coding genius was offered a position as the head of corporate training at Pro32, a Russian cybersecurity firm, if he chooses to accept it once he turns the legal working age of 14.”. That is an extremely impressive accomplishment. The Latin Times reports, the 7-year-old, only identified as Sergey, has been coding and debugging software since the age of 5.

Of course, Chuck and Andy do their amazing Russian accents to imagine what it might be like working for this kid. Chuck takes on the role of the 7-year-old manager at the firm, while Andy pretends to be an employee fighting to keep his job. It’s Russia, so we’d imagine the little kid to already be pretty aggressive in his tactics.

We then talk about the rise of A.I., and how it might affect the future for little Sergey the Russian coder. Coding is said to be one of the first things that A.I. is going to take over, so Sergey better work quickly to make his fortune. But, with how smart this kid is, he might be able to figure out how to get the A.I. to perform at peak ability.

Either way, not many people can say they were offered a job at seven years old because of their incredible talent. It makes you think of Mozart or Stevie Wonder. These little humans who were so amazingly talented in their craft that they were Hall of Fame almost immediately. Best of lucky to this 7-year-old Russian coder.

