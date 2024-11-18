Buffalo Bills Lift Monkey off their Back for Now

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after throwing an interception against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills lifted a giant monkey off their backs on Sunday when they defeated their nemesis Kansas City Chiefs, 30-21.

Josh Allen and the Bills have been really good for a few seasons now. But they repeatedly had to watch the Kansas City Chiefs snatch last minute victories away from them on their way to Super Bowls while the Bills repeatedly endured a “wait until next year,” mantra.

But Sunday the Bills dug deep and held off the Chiefs, got a two score win and a leg up on a possible rematch in January’s post-season. That game could be in Buffalo and not Kansas City.

BUFFALO BILLS STEP FORWARD

The most impressive part of the Bills win on Sunday had them nursing a 23-21 lead in the fourth quarter with the ball. Everybody in the stadium was thinking the same thing…there was still time for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to work their magic and march down the field for a last minute game-winning field goal.

When the Bills had the ball on the Chiefs 26 yard line on a fourth and two situation with just over two minutes to go, the Bills could have kicked a 43 yard field goal to go up by 5 ensuring a field goal by the Chiefs could not beat them. But a touchdown still would!

That’s when Bills quarterback Josh Allen rolled right and kept running all the way to the endzone for a game sealing touchdown! Ding dong the witch was dead. For now. I suspect we will get a post season rematch between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs with a Super Bowl trip on the line.

For more NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.